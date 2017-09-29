Baahubali fame Prabhas has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and has pledged to make India a cleaner country.

The actor took to Facebook to share a message, urging fans to join the initiative in making India even more beautiful. Just before the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prabhas posted on social media, expressing his views on cleanliness.

The actor who charmed the audience with his Baahubali role reached out to his followers and declared his personal inclination towards the nationwide initiative.

"To all my wonderful fans, As we approach this significant day, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhiji, who always strived for cleanliness, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the great work happening on making India clean and green with the Swach Bharat Initiative. It's something that I personally believe in. Keeping my country clean and healthy is not just my duty as a citizen but also a habit. To all those who feel the same as me, let's continue doing our best for a cleaner India. Our country will definitely be more beautiful than it already is. Jai Hind!" he posted.

The post received a great response on social media and is likely to make Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan even more popular. Prabhas became a household name after the grand success of Baahubali: The Beginning and the even bigger success of Baahubali 2.

Now the actor is busy shooting for Saaho that features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Other stars who endorsed the Swachh Bharat initiative are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan among others.