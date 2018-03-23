Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has finally made an official announcement about his next multi-starrer movie featuring young tiger Junior NTR and mega power star Ram Charan in lead roles.

The Baahubali series has become a historical success both critically and commercially. Post the multilingual magnum opus drama, fans of SS Rajamouli have been eagerly waiting to know about his upcoming project.

In an interview, the director had told that he had committed to do a film with Telugu film producer DVV Danayya. The director who would work with the well-known producer didn't reveal any details about the movie.

However, when the Magadheera director shared a photo on his Twitter handle on November 18, 2017, which went viral in no time. In the picture, the director was flanked by Jr NTR and Ram Charan and their bonding became the talk of the town. This image also hinted that the trio might come together for a movie. Several speculations were made about their roles and the commencement of its shooting.

Finally, producer DVV Danayya took to the Twitter handle of his banner DVV Entertainment‏ and announced about SS Rajamouli's next film. He released a teaser and wrote, "The MASSIVE Announcement you've all been waiting for! #RRR - @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan @RRRMovie."

The makers have tentatively titled the film RRR Movie, which includes the initials of Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Rama Rao. They have also created a Twitter account for the movie with the same name. This is clear hint that the title of the film will have three words each one of starting with the letter 'R'.

The makers wrote on the RRR movie‏'s handle, "The much awaited confirmation you all have been waiting for since November 18th 2017... Its OFFICIAL.. The Massive Multi Starrer is ON! #RRR .. It's not the TITLE.. Just the TITANS coming together! @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 #RamCharan."

However, along with viewers, many celebs from the film industry are also eager to know about SS Rajamouli's next movie. Soon after they heard the news, they took to Twitter to congratulate the team. Here are some of their comments.

