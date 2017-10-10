Director SS Rajamouli, who is basking in the success of Baahubali 2, is celebrating his 44thbirthday on Tuesday, October 9, and #HappyBirthdaySSRajamouli has trended on Twitter and other social media channels.

Born in Raichur in Karnataka on October 10, 1973, he started his career as an assistant with editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

He went on to direct Telugu soap operas on Eenadu TV under the guidance of K Raghavendra Rao. He made his debut as a director in films with Student No 1 starring Jr NTR in 2001.

Student No 1 was a big hit at the box office and there has since been no looking back for this ace filmmaker, who has gone on to deliver hit after hit.

He has directed 11 movies in his career spanning 17 years, and all of them have not only become hits but were also dubbed or remade in other languages.

Tollywood had made an image for itself with its formulaic, masala and commercial entertainers, and the films' reach was limited to some Indian states and a few foreign countries.

But SS Rajamouli erased this image and change the perception of the industry among people across the globe with his blockbuster films like Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

SS Rajamouli ushered a new breath into Indian cinema by introducing new techniques of filmmaking, promotion strategies and release plans across the globe.

Today, his fanbase does not include just the common man but also celebs from films, politics, business and people from many other fields.

On his 44th birthday, the ace director was flooded with wishes on Twitter and Facebook and the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySSRajamouli started trending since Tuesday evening, hours before his birthday. Along with fans, many celebs also took to social media to wish the director.

The producers of Baahubali wished SS Rajamouli on its Twitter handle. They tweeted: "Wishing our director @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday. Many more successful years ahead :) Jai Maahishmathi.. #HappyBirthdaySSRajamouli' [sic]

Actress Ramya Krishnan: @ssrajamouli You are a fantastic example of wisdom, leadership, and foresight .On your birthday, I wish you peace,good health,and happiness.

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa: Happy returns @ssrajamouli sir...

Scriptwriter Kona Venkat‏: He's born for a reason.. A true magician of Indian cinema .. We are proud of u @ssrajamouli .. Happy birthday Raj