The shooting for Atlee Kumar's forthcoming movie with Vijay kicked-off at a studio in Chennai on Wednesday. It was a simple event, but the day became memorable for the young director when he received a phone call from a leading South Indian filmmaker.

Well, SS Rajamouli, who is busy with his mega-budget movie Baahubali – The Conclusion, took some time out from his schedule to call Atlee Kumar. The young director shared the news on Twitter as he wrote, "#Vijay61 started shooting ,feeling blessed wit all the lovely wishes , Spl mention surprise call from @ssrajamouli Sir , Dream com true. [sic]"

However, the reason behind the surprise call has not been revealed and Atlee Kumar is expected to reveal it on a later date when he starts the promotions of his upcoming film, presently referred to as Vijay 61.

As a practise, SS Rajamouli has the habit of making calls to actors and directors from those films which are watched by him. Apparently, the director has viewed Atlee's previous film Theri and possibly called him to praise his good work.

Atlee Kumar started as an associate with leading director Shankar. He made his debut in Nayanthara and Arya-starrer Raja Rani. He had won a lot of appreciation for his work. His second project was Theri starring Vijay and Samantha.

Now, Altee has once again collaborated with Vijay and Samantha in the film, which also has Jyothika and Kajal Aggarwal in the female leads. SJ Surya plays the role of a villain and Sathyaraj, Sathyan, Vadivelu and many others are part of the cast.

The Sri Thenandal Films-produced project has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing. The shooting commenced from Wednesday and the movie is expected to be ready for release by October.