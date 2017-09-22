Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva', a campaign to support cleanliness, has got a fillip after two big names from South Indian film industries decided to join forces. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and SS Rajamouli, the creator of Baahubali series, have extended their support to the cause.

The Enthiran actor tweeted: "I extend my full support to our hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness. [sic]" His tweet has got an immense response and garnered over 1,600 comments with over 5,600 retweets and above 20,000 likes as of this writing.

Rajinikanth's tweet has made national headlines with most Delhi-based media linking the tweet to his political ambitions.

On the other hand, SS Rajamouli has thanked Narendra Modi for writing him personally to be part of the mission. He tweeted, ".@narendramodi ji, heartfelt appreciation for this wonderful initiation. I'll do my best to be a part of my Swachh Bharat. #SwachhataHiSeva. [sic]"

'Swachhata Hi Seva' is initiated by the Narendra Modi's government and the Prime Minister has personally written letters to the NGOs, corporates, schools, colleges, social, cultural and political leaders, government officials and various others to step up Swachhta activities during the September 15 – October 2 period to coincide with the birthday celebration of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Bapu also believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice... Let us ensure that the coming days are about living the Mantra of "Swachhata Hi Seva". Leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, we can encourage widespread support for, and participation in cleanliness initiatives across India," the Prime Minister's letter read.