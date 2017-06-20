Puneeth Rajkumar's Gombe Heluthaite from Raajakumara is arguably the most popular song from Sandalwood in 2017. The number, which shared similarities with Aadisi Nodu from the classic Kasturi Nivasa, has managed to win the hearts of Kannada cine-goers of all age groups.

Celebrities and critics have not held their emotions back while praising the number composed by V Harikrishna. Now, it is revealed that a top filmmaker from India is also a fan of the track. Yes, it is none other than SS Rajamouli, who is basking in the success of Baahubali 2.

Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of Raajakumara, had the privilege of meeting the ace filmmaker in Hyderabad recently, when it was revealed that the Baahubali creator was aware of the track and liked it.

Speaking to International Business Times, India edition, Karthik Gowda said, "During the short meeting, Rajamouli sir told me that he had heard the song and watched the making of it. He is impressed by the track and we are happy because he has liked a Kannada number, which makes us proud."

Karthik Gowda had first revealed about his meeting on his Twitter account, leading to rumours of his possible collaboration with the Baahubali creator. "The reports are not true. I was in Hyderabad for different reasons and a common friend took me to his house. It happened by a chance and we have no such plans as of now."

He also clarified that they have not invited him for the 100-day celebrations of Raajakumara.

Raajakumara, which was released on March 24, will complete its 100-day run in theatres on July 2. The Santhosh Anandrram-directed film has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the Sandalwood box office. Sarath Kumar and Priya Anand are part of the movie, which has been produced by Hombale Films.

Coming to the Gombe Heluthaite song, Vijay Prakash has sung the number, which has been written by Santhosh Anandrram himself. The beautiful tune sprinkled with philosophical lines instantly struck a chord with viewers.