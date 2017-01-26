Director SS Rajamouli has released the looks of rebel star Prabhas and actress Anushka Shetty, who are playing Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena in Baahubali - The Conclusion (also known as Bahubali 2).

Baahubali - The Conclusion is the most-awaited Telugu movie and the makers of the movie have planned to release the second instalment in the Baahubali series on April 28, 2017. They have recently released the first look of Prabhas in the sequel, which received a superb response. The audience were early waiting to see the looks of the other characters played by Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and others.

Now, Rajamouli released a still from Baahubali - The Conclusion on his Twitter handle on Thursday (January 26) morning. This photo is coming as a Republic-Day treat for the Baahubali fans and the picture offers glimpse of the looks of Prabhas and actress Anushka Shetty. Besides posting the image, the director wrote: "Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena. From one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2. #WKKB."

Meanwhile, the producers have also released another picture on the official Twitter account of Baahubali. This is still is also coming as a Republic-Day treat and it offers a glimpse of the kingdom of Maheshmati. They tweeted the photo and wished the fans. They wrote: "#HappyRepublicDay, India!!"

Baahubali The Conclusion is being dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi and released with the original version on the same date. Rajamouli also unveiled the other three versions of the photos of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty on his Twitter account. Here are all the pictures released on the Twitter accounts of the director and Baahubali.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is an epic film, which is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner Arka Media Works. As of August 2015, 40 per cent of the filming was completed. The shooting for the remaining sequences began on December 17, 2015, in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and the the director confirmed that shooting has completed on January 6, 2017.