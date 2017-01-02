SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning became one of the highest grosser of all time in 2015. The second instalment is set to be released this year and the Hindi version of the magnum opus will have a wider release than the first one.

Earlier, the makers didn't have much expectation from the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning. But it did extremely well at the box office and hence the second part will have a wider release. However, the number of screens for the Tamil and Telugu versions will remain the same as earlier.

"While earlier the Hindi version of Baahubali was not expected to do even half as well as it actually did, the sequel comes with a lot of expectations in all three languages, including Hindi. The number of screens when Baahubali: The Conclusion opens on April 28 will be more than twice as compared to Baahubali: The Beginning, which released in July 2015," the Deccan Chronicle quoted a source closer to the project as saying.

"Though it's a dubbed Hindi film, the sequel is releasing as a solo, with no other releases on the same Friday. Likewise in Telugu and Tamil," the source added. Slated to be released on April 28, Baahubali: The Conclusion will have no Bollywood films to compete.

Baahubali 2 is a multilingual project, which is being simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and it will be dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi languages. The budget of the combined two parts is said to be above Rs 250 crore. The first part was a huge success and fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel to find out why Kattappa killed Baahubali.