The makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) were shocked after the movie's trailer was leaked online before the official release. Director SS Rajamouli said the trailer got leaked due to a "bug in Facebook".

Rajamouli said the team is looking into the matter.

"Piracy is different, and a leak is totally different. We are still trying to find out how the trailer leak happened. It is very irritating for the entire team but we can't blame anyone without knowing everything about the leak," IANS quoted the Bahubali 2 director as saying.

The trailer of Bahubali 2 was supposed to be released at 5 pm on Thursday, March 16. However, the makers were forced to release the trailer much early after it got leaked online.

Talking about the movie, Rajamouli said Bahubali 2 will be much better than the first instalment.

"Unlike the first part, which was low on emotions and high on grandeur, the second part will have both factors in equal proportion," he added.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia among others, Bahubali 2 will be released on April 28.