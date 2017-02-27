SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) has started making the noise as its release is approaching. While the fans are already excited to watch the second part of the magnum opus, the director gave a tidbit of the film that will make the followers even more excited.

Is Shah Rukh Khan part of Baahubali 2? Here is a clarification

Bahubali 2 will showcase an epic fight between Prabhas' character (Shivudu) and Rana Daggubati's character (Bhallaladeva). Talking about the fight sequence in the movie, Rajamouli hinted that this will be the most impressive part of the film.

"Now the audience know the physical strength of two main characters, Shivudu and Bhallaladeva. But we didn't show them what could happen when these two face each other in a fist fight in the first part. Even though we have war sequences and all, the fight between them will be the father of action sequences in Baahubali 2," Bollywoodlife quoted Rajamouli as saying to a local channel.

Baahubali: The Beginning was a massive hit and expectations with Bahubali 2 are even higher. The director had earlier said that the sequel will be grander than the first part in every aspect.

After the recently released motion poster, featuring Prabhas on top of an elephant, fans are now waiting for the trailer of the movie. The first part had ended at a point where the audience was left curious to know "Why Katappa killed Baahubali?" Bahubali 2 will finally reveal the mystery.

Apart from Prabhas and Rana, the movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty, among others. The trailer of the film is expected to be released at a grand event in March. Karan Johar has the Hindi rights of the movie that is slated to be released on April 28.