SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) has been making headlines for various reasons and now the film is again in news for Shah Rukh Khan.

There have been rumours of big superstars like Mohanlal and Suriya having special appearances in Bahubali 2. And now, it has been reported that Shah Rukh will have a cameo in the movie.

SRK will have a grand cameo in Bahubali 2, according to Deccan Chronicle. However, there has not been any official confirmation on any such cameos from the makers of Bahubali. Earlier, it was reported that the teaser of Bahubali 2 will be attached with Raees but nothing of that sort happened.

Directed by Rajamouli, Bahubali 2 is one of the most-awaited Indian movies of this year. After the massive success of Baahubali: The Beginning, trade experts are expecting that the second instalment will be even bigger in terms of the box-office collection. And if superstars like Shah Rukh get associated with the project, Bahubali 2 will certainly set new box office records.

Bahubali 2 features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty, among others. The film is slated to be released on April 28.

Even the director had earlier said the sequel will be grander than the first part. Shah Rukh's latest release Raees has been doing a decent business at the box office. Now, the actor is set to come up with a couple of movies.

His next will be with Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie. Also, Shah Rukh has started working with Aanand L Rai for his upcoming movie on a dwarf.