The makers of Baahubali-The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) are all set to release the film's audio jukebox, comprising of all songs along with lyrics.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the songs of Bahubali 2, and the wait is finally going to end. The full songs with lyrics will be released anytime today. Bahubali 2 music director MM Keeravani has shared the track list of the movie.

There are as many as five songs in the film. The song names, along with the credentials are out. The first song is the title track "Saahore Baahubali". Other songs that follow are "Hamsa Naava", "Kannaa Nidurinchara", "Dandaalayyaa" and "Oka Praanam".

Lahari Music shared a tweet confirming the full jukebox will be out on March 26. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Bahubaili 2 is one of the most awaited movies of 2017. After the success of Baahubali-The Beginning, the craze around the sequel is very high.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia among others, Bahubali 2 is expected to have even more VFX brilliance than the first part. The director had said the movie will have never-seen-before kind of action sequences along with high emotional quotient.

The trailer of the movie was released recently, and it became the highest viewed Indian movie video of all time. The trailer had crossed 100 million views on YouTube in just a week's time. To be released in four languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, Bahubali 2 will finally reveal the mystery around Katappa killing Baahubali. The film will hit the screens on April 28.