Here is good news for those who did not watch SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (Bahubali). Karan Johar is re-releasing the Hindi version of the film and he has a special offer on tickets for both the film and its sequel.

It is known that Karan Johar distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning, which has become the first dubbed Hindi film to join the club of Bollywood movies making Rs 100 crore. The Bollywood filmmaker is now gearing up to distribute the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He has some special plans to drive the audience to theatres to watch the second instalment of the Baahubali film series.

In a statement released to the media, Johar confirmed the re-release of Baahubali: The Beginning. He also released a poster of the movie, which features Kattappa killing Baahubali. The poster also features a statement that reads: "Buy ticket for this film & get assured weekend tickets for Baahubali 2."

"When a movie continues to be topical for two years, you know people are loving every bit of it! Both, exhibitors and film lovers, have approached us to make Baahubali a binge-watching experience. Hence, we are re-releasing the first part on April 7 with a special offer that takes care of tickets for both parts. We're excited. April will witness the biggest movie event ever!" reads Karan Johar's statement to the media.

Baahubali: The Beginning is an epic fantasy film which has been directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The movie — which was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam — features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty in lead roles. The film is among the top three all-time highest-grossing Indian movies.