The Telugu version of the audio of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 aka Bahubali 2 was released recently and met with good response. It is now time for the Tamil version of the songs to hit the stores. Yes, the makers have planned to unveil the album in Chennai on April 9, which will be graced by some big names from Kollywood.

The makers have planned a grand event at the YMCA Grounds. A huge set will be erected for the event, which is likely to be attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and many other leading names from Tamil film industry. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and many other members from the Baahubali film will be part of the music release function.

Also, the makers are reportedly expecting around 15000 fans to attend the audio launch function of Baahubali. So, proper arrangements are being made. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the event becomes the talk of the town as a good pre-release buzz will result in good collections at the box office.

On March 26, the makers released the Telugu version of Baahubali songs. The album comprises five numbers composed by MM Keeravani and Lahari Music has acquired the audio rights of the four versions of the film. It was launched amid huge fanfare and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar remained the prime attraction of the event.

Baahubali 2 is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, while SS Rajamouli has directed the two-part series. The film has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and it is being dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi languages.