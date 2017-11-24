Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in an upcoming movie that will be directed by Jayendra.

Jayendra is a renowned ad-filmmaker and founder of QUBE Cinemas. Now he is looking to make his debut as an independent director in the Telugu film industry. He is yet to finalise a title for his debut directorial, which is tentatively known NKR15 as it is the 15th movie of Kalyan Ram.

Jayendra has roped in Tamannaah Bhatia to play the love interest of Kalyan Ram in his first movie. The director and his team began pre-production work of the film in Los Angeles and Chicago in October.

Both the actors have already started shooting for this untitled movie, and recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

Kalyan Ram and Tamannaah Bhatia have canned a romantic song choreographed by Brinda Master in the first schedule. The dynamic hero has also canned a thrilling action sequence in Hyderabad.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram is handling the camerawork for the movie. The next schedule of the film will commence next week, with continuous shooting expected in December and January.

Kiran Muppavarapu and Vijaykumar Vattikooti are producing the movie under the Cool Breeze Cinemas banner, and Mahesh S Koneru is presenting the film through East Coast Productions.

The flick has Sharath's music, Selvakumar's art direction, TS Suresh's editing, and Jayendra, Subha and Meeraq's dialogues.