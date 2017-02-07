Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is ready to set the stage on fire in Australia and New Zealand with his Da-Bang tour in April. The recent buzz is that Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia will join the team of celebrities on this world tour.

Tamannaah has replaced Sonakshi Sinha on this tour, according to Mumbai Mirror. "Yes, it's my first international tour. It's a pleasure to be associated with Salman Khan. I'm sure this is going to be one of my greatest experiences," the actress told the daily.

Salman's world tour will see him teaming up with Bipasha Basu, Prabhudheva, Badshah, Tamannaah, Daisy Shah and Manish Paul. The tour is said to have been extended to Malaysia as well. It will be held at Mines Convention Centre in the country on April 14.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see Tamannaah in the popular magnum opus, Baahubali. On the other hand, Salman has wrapped up Kabir Khan's Tubelight. The director announced it on social media, saying: "It's a WRAP!! My team that makes my films happen... Karishma,Baloo,Prarthana, Prachi,Moin,Archit,Manish, Zoya, Krish,Rahul,Ram,Ali #tubelight #eid2017."

The superstar will now be busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai, alongside Katrina Kaif. Slated to be released during Christmas 2017, the movie is the sequel to Salman-Katrina's Ek Tha Tiger. The Sultan actor will also be seen in a cameo in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2. He will recreate the first instalment's double role in the sequel.