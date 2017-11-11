The fans of Anushka Shetty might have to wait some more time to see their favourite actress in Bollywood. Well, the 35-year-old, who shot to global limelight with the Baahubali series, has turned down one more offer to work in a Hindi film.

Rumours were rife earlier that Anushka Shetty was offered to work in one of the projects bankrolled by Karan Johar. The actress has reportedly opted out of the project on the grounds that she did not like the role offered to her.

"Karan was keen on casting Anushka in one of his projects, but she didn't find the role adequate enough for her. She had rejected Tamasha for similar reasons as well. And yes, there are speculations that she may have consulted Prabhas before refusing the film," Deccan Chronicle quotes a source as saying.

This is not the first time that Anushka Shetty has turned down a B-town offer. In the last couple of years, she has been approached for many films that include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

The actress had refused to be part of the films citing the same reason mentioned above.

Anushka Shetty, who entered films with Super in 2005, is one of the top actresses in South India. She gets a lot of offers, but she has become choosy over the years.

Especially after the success of Baahubali series, the actress is opting movies that will add value to her profile. Currently, she is part of G Ashok's modern-day thriller Bhaagamathie, which will see the light of the day in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.