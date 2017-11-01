The answer for Anushka Shetty's next movie after Baahubali 2 and Bhagmati is here. The actress has been signed to play the female lead in Gautham Menon's movie Ondraga.

Reports say that Anushka Shetty has finally given her consent to act in Ondraga after taking her own time. It will be a multilingual movie like the Baahubali series and a time-consuming project.

This will be Anushka Shetty's second collaboration with Gautham Menon after Yennai Arindhaal, which starred Ajith and Trisha Krishnan. Her latest movie is not a female-centric project, but she is believed to be having a powerful role.

More details about her role in Gautham Menon's film is expected to be out in next few months. Anushka Shetty is currently busy with G Ashok-directorial Bhagmati, which is a modern-day thriller.

Coming to Ondraga, Gautham Menon is set to create history by shooting the movie simultaneously in four languages – Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Jayam Ravi will star in the Tamil version, while Puneeth Rajkumar, Prithviraj and Sai Dharam Tej will play leads in Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu versions.

On the other hand, Gautham Menon is currently working on two projects – Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram. Both the movies will hit the screens next year.

Gautham Menon's Ondraga is likely to begin later next year.