The fan frenzy and mass hysteria around Baahubali actor Prabhas is enough to proclaim him a young successor to superstar Rajinikanth, who is popular not just in India but across the globe.

No other South Indian actor commanded the kind of hysteria that Rajinikanth had for decades. His movies became successful not just in India but across several international markets. Now, the Baahubali films have given birth to such star. The fan frenzy over Prabhas is a phenomenon rivalled only by that around Rajini.

The tremendous fan following and box office appeal of Prabhas is near-incredible. We can easily proclaim him a young successor to Superstar Rajinikanth. He rose to massive pan-India fame, thanks to SS Rajamouli and his Baahubali film franchise.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, released in April this year, raked in a whopping Rs 121 crore on its opening day and collected more than Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run.

Prabhas, meanwhile, set a trailblazing record — a feat achieved by none before. Today, Prabhas enjoys a humongous fan following around the world and movie buffs idolise him just like Rajinikanth.

Trade expert Amul Mohan says: "While most southern stars are hardly known outside their home states for decades, Rajinikanth has been the undisputed superstar who became a national phenomenon. Interestingly, 2017 has given us complete clarity on who we can look at to be a successor to Rajinikanth."

Amul Mohan claimed: "While Rajinikanth still rules, the first name that comes to mind for a strong contender of that nationwide appeal is Baahubali star Prabhas. The kind of superstardom he has earned across India and even overseas with just one franchise is unimaginable."

That's not all! Filmgoers are eagerly waiting for the release of Prabhas' Baahubali 2 in China, Japan and few other foreign countries. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next movie Saaho, and movie buffs are eager to see its promos. This film is one of the most-awaited Indian movies of 2018.

Prabhas has a huge social media fan following and his fans have him trending always. But he is known to be an extremely shy person in real life and maintains a low profile. He is very close to his childhood friends and is still in contact with them. This is another characteristic that makes him akin to Rajinikanth.