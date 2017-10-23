Actress Anushka Shetty, who was seen opposite Prabhas in the Baahubali films, is said to have sent a costly birthday gift to the actor, who is currently busy shooting for his next film Saaho.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are one of the most-loved onscreen couple of Indian cinema in recent times.

Many of their fans wanted to see them together in real life as well. It was rumoured recently that they are dating, and would get engaged soon. It was also speculated that they would be seen together again in Saaho.

But none of that turned out to be true, with Prabhas and Anushka Shetty focusing on their individual careers and commitments.

When all the rumour-mongers went silent on their affair, the news about her birthday gift to the Darling star is creating a buzz in the media.

Reports suggest that Anushka Shetty is still a part of Prabhas' life. The actress, who is currently busy with the shooting of Banumathi, took some time off from her schedule to find a special birthday gift.

The Size Zero actress, who knows what he loves the most, has reportedly presented him a designer watch.

However, Prabhas, who was born on October 23, 1978, is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday.

Along with thousands of fans, many celebs from the film industry have showered wishes upon the actor and the hashtag #HBDDarlingPrabhas has trended on Twitter, Facebook and other social media channel.

Prabhas will be next seen director Sujeeth's Saaho, and his fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for its release.

The makers of the film have release his first look from the movie as birthday treat for his fans.

The poster was liked not just by fans but some celebs from the film industry as well.