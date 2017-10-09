The Television Rating Point (TRP) war between Vijay TV and Sun TV was at its best on Sunday, October 8, with the TV channels trying their best to outdo each other by bringing their triumph cards to play. While the former had the premiere of Baahubali 2, the latter had Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa. But what took the viewers and the audience by surprise was Mersal promos!

Vijay TV vs Sun TV TRP war:

Vijay TV came up with two promos of Mersal, clearly trying to get better TRP than market leader Sun TV. A new set of clips were played during the premiere of Baahubali 2 and the videos took the viewers by surprise.

Baahubali 2 remains the biggest South Indian hit at the box office. Hence, the channel was expecting to get a record TRP. To give a tough competition, Sun TV decided to telecast Vijay's Bairavaa.

Although the Vijay-starrer was not a big hit as SS Rajamouli's creation, Sun TV hoped that the actor's fan following would help them to give a tough fight to Vijay TV.

On the other side, Vijay TV used a smart strategy to draw the attention of Ilayathalapathy fans by telecasting two promos of Vijay's upcoming movie Mersal.

However, the TRP of both the films will be known only after a few days.

What do Mersal new promos offer?

In the first teaser, we get another glimpse to Vijay's rural avatar. He mouths a punch dialogue and action and dance scenes of Ilayathalapathy are a bonus to the viewers.

The second promo is about Vijay's romance with his leading ladies like Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal. Nithya Menen is missing in the clipping. Vijay steals the show once again with his dance moves. Vadivelu and Kovai Sarala are part of the clip.

Meanwhile, the movie is getting ready for release on October 18. The Sri Thenandal Films-produced flick is directed by Atlee Kumar.