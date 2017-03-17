The trailer of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which crossed 50 million views in 24 hours, has smashed the records of Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Rajinikanth's films.

The makers of Baahubali 2, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, unleashed the trailer of its Telugu version on its official YouTube channel on March 16. The video has got 21,885,155 views, 503,879 thumbs up (likes), 36,186 thumbs down and 30,769 comments in 24 hours. The trailer of its first instalment– Baahubali the Beginning -- has got 7,871,392 views till today and it is the highest number for a Telugu film.

Bollywood producer Karan Johar has acquired its theatrical rights for the Hindi version and he unveiled its trailer on the YouTube channel of Dharma Productions. The Hindi video has received 11,210,172 views, 236,242 thumbs up (likes), 10,474 thumbs down and 13,928 comments in 24 hours.

The trailer of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning has got 11,269,089 views till today. The trailer of its sequel has achieved the figures in just 24 hours. This is the biggest number for a Hindi movie and even superstars like Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's films have not got such numbers in such short span of time until now.

The trailer of its Tamil version, which was released on the YouTube channel of T-series, has got 2,977,726 views, 67,070 thumbs up, 3,396 thumbs down and 2,953 comments. Global United Media released the trailer of its Malayalam version on its YouTube channel and this version has received 549,741 views, 11,009 thumbs up 342 thumbs down and 469 comments.

The trailer of Baahubali 2 has got a total of 36,622,794 views, 818,200 thumbs up, 50,398 thumbs down and 48,119 comments in 24 hours. This is the highest number for an Indian movie. The trailer of the SS Rajamouli-directed historical drama was also released on Facebook and all the versions have got over 14 million views combined. The trailer has got a total of over 50 million views in one day.

The trailer of Baahubali 2 has taken the internet by storm and the makers are thrilled over the massive response for it. The producers posted on its Facebook page: "The #BB2Storm has hit!! 50 million views A huge thank you, from everyone at Team Baahubali!! #Baahubali2Trailer."