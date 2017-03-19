The trailer of Baahubali 2 has been on a record-breaking spree on YouTube. The video, which is now the second highest-viewed movie promotional video in India, is now headed to breaking the record of Rajinikanth's Kabali.

Rajinikanth's Kabali trailer had created waves in May 2016. The video had ruled YouTube and all other digital spaces in India for almost a week. Like Baahubali, the multi-lingual movie, driven by the unquestionable popularity of Rajinikanth, made people, cutting across language barriers, hit on the video.

Now, Baahubali 2 trailer has set YouTube on fire. It now requires 40 lakh views to surpass the record of Kabali, which, so far, has garnered over 3.5 crore hits. It's worth noting that the trailer of SS Rajamouli's film has come closer to beating Rajinikanth's record in a matter of a few days!

Interestingly, Kabali teaser had earned 4.64 lakh likes as opposed to Baahubali trailer's 5.85 lakh likes. However, the combined hits in four languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malaylam) stand at a massive 5.68 crore, which is huge for an Indian film. This clearly indicates the hype around the multi-lingual flick.

The upcoming movie is based on the story written by SS Rajamoulis father KV Vijayendra Prasad. It is a two-part series and the first instalment hit the screens in July 2015. The film, which has Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as male leads, had shattered box office records and remains the biggest hit at the South Indian box office minting over Rs 600 crore.

Baahubali 2 will hit the screens worldwide on April 28 simultaneously in four languages. The full-fledged promotions of the film, which has Anushka Shetty and Tamanna Bhatia, will begin soon.