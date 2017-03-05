Director SS Rajamouli has finally opened up about the delay in the release of theatrical trailer of Baahubali 2 (Bahubali 2) titled Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The Baahubali fans are desperately waiting to see the trailer of Baahubali 2, which is scheduled to hit theatres on April 28. The makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion had planned to release the theatrical video in January, but they could not launch it on time due to some technical issues.

"There is a practical problem for releasing the trailer of Baahubali 2. We had cut the trailer but the CG shots of the same are awaited. Once the shots come we have to combine them and add the soundtrack, which might take two or three days," SS Rajamouli said, Indian Express reported.

"So if we announce the date, the VFX studio will also give us the shots to that date and we can't force them to give the data before that date. If we get it on that date we have to package it and as I said it will take a couple of days for which the audience can't wait," the director added.

Meanwhile, KK Senthil Kumar, who is handling camera work for Baahubali 2, revealed on March 1 that he is working on the trailer of the film at Annapurna Studios. The cinematographer tweeted: "At Annapurna Studios Working on Trailer of #Baahubali2. Making sure Everything is Fine with the Screen Calibration, With #CVRao & #ShivaKumar[sic]."