The entire country or even the whole world wants to know "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?" Did Kattapa, the loyal army chief of Mahishmati conspire against his king? Or is there any other motive behind that action? We have been waiting for over an year to get the real answer to the most searched question on Google.

Now, with the release of the official trailer of the SS Rajamouli-directorial on Thursday, March 16, it looks like the makers are giving a hint that it was a more a planned affair rather than a conspiracy as we were forced to believe in the prequel of the magnum-opus.

The video initially shows the scene when Kattappa (Sathyaraj) stabs Baahubali (at 42nd second) from behind, as we have seen in Baahubali: The Beginning.

But towards the end of the trailer (exactly at 2 min), the audience can get a glimpse of another scene that shows conversation between them. It is clearly taken before the execution of Baahubali as he is seen sitting on a throne-like structure holding his iconic sword. The sword was shown flung over his head, while he was stabbed.

The scene also shows Kattappa kneeling down before Baahubali, as if he is taking some orders from his king. Doesn't this indicate that it was all planned and done with the clear knowledge of Baahubali, and not a conspired act under the instruction of Bhallala Deva (Rana Daggubati)?

This can just be another theory on "Why Kattappa killed Baahubali." Nevertheless, we just have to wait for few more days to get a clear answer to this question as the Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer is set to hit the screens worldwide on April 28.