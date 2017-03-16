After teasing the audience with the posters and a sneak peek of the trailer, the makers of Baahubali: The Conclusion finally released the highly anticipated trailer on Thursday, March 16.

The trailer looks magical with breath taking visuals. It has all the elements right from action and emotion to drama. The fitting background score and the war sequence is another highlight of the trailer of SS Rajamouli's movie. The short video also gives a glimpse of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's love story.

Besides Prabhas and Anushka, the film also has Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. Baahubali: The Conclusion, which is the sequel to Baahubali that created history with its massive box office collection, will release in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Going by the 2 minutes and 20 seconds video, one can say that SS Rajamouli has raised the expectation of the audience ahead of the film's release. Karan Johar's Dharma Production has unveiled the Hindi version of the Baahubali 2 trailer on Twitter.

Here's the Hindi version of the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion:

As expected, the trailer has received an overwhelming response from fans. Check out the Twitter reactions on the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi version):

