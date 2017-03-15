The trailer of SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali 2 (Bahubali 2): The Conclusion starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati has been certified by the CBFC and the makers have planned to screen the video in 190 theatres in eight cities across the country.

The trailer of Baahubali 2 has received a 'U/A' certificate from the CBFC on March 14. Shobu Yarlagadda‏, who is jointly producing the film with Prasad Devineni, took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. The producer tweeted: "Here we go.. ! @BaahubaliMovie 2 trailer CBFC cert.! Just a day more! A little nervous I must say .. hope all of you will love it!"

The trailer of Baahubali 2 is scheduled to be released on the Internet on March 16. This video will be screened in 190 theatres between 9:00-10:00 am on the same day. This screening will be free for the fans. In reply to a movie buff, the makers of Baahubali tweeted: "Of course! It is free of cost.. Enjoy the #Baahubali2 Telugu trailer on Big Screen in 2 days.."

Later, they also tweeted the lists of theatres that screen the trailer of Baahubali in various cities. The video of The Conclusion will be premiered in 27 screens in the Ceded region, 19 screens in East Godavari, 33 screens in Guntur, nine screens in Hyderabad, 19 screens in Krishna, 15 screens in Nellore, 41 screens in Nizam and 27 screens in Vizag (Visakhapatnam). Here are theatre listings for the eight cities.

Experience the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 on the big screen, here's a list of theaters in West Godavari & East Godavari! pic.twitter.com/w5Llk85jcF — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

List of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 in Vizag & Nellore regions.. pic.twitter.com/LkPaT2q0Q3 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

List of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 in Guntur & Krishna regions.. pic.twitter.com/8Mxi2WRONx — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

Hello Hyderabad.. Get ready. Here's the list of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 on 16th March. pic.twitter.com/JrdWNbH0Xw — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017

For all the fans in Nizam region, here's the list of theatres which will play the Telugu trailer of #Baahubali2 on 16th March. pic.twitter.com/N3dGcypwfK — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 14, 2017