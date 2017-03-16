SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is one of the most awaited movies of 2017. Though the trailer was supposed to be released on March 16, it looks like it has been leaked online a day before.

As expected, the trailer looks phenomenal and also gives a glimpse of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' love story. From action sequences to drama, the trailer of Baahubali (Bahubali) 2 will make you more curious about the movie.

The trailer also features a segment where the first part, Baahubali, came to end. The big question "Why Katappa killed Baahubali?" will be answered on April 28. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj.

The first part of the multilingual (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam) movie made history with its box office collection and was appreciated in all the four languages.

