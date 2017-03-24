SS Rajamouli's Baahubali (Bahubali) 2: The Conclusion has achieved a milestone with its trailer as it becomes the highest viewed Indian video of all time. The trailer, which released on March 16, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube in a week.

Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to express his joy as his movie's trailer crossed 100 million views. The phenomenal two minutes and twenty seconds video has made fans more curious about "why Katappa killed Baahubali?"

100 million !!!

Never ever thought of these numbers... For all those who made it possible — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2017

Baahubali 2 stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The movie will be released on April 28 in four languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The much awaited trailer of 2017 had already surpassed 50 million views in 24 hours, thus, creating the current record was expected.

When it crossed 50 million views, the trailer got a total of 36,622,794 views, 818,200 thumbs up, 50,398 thumbs down and 48,119 comments in 24 hours. This is the highest number for an Indian movie.

The trailer of the SS Rajamouli-directed historical drama was also released on Facebook and all the versions got over 14 million views combined. It got a total of over 50 million views in one day.

Baahubali 2 has also created history as the movie will get 6,500 screens.