With less than 10 days left for the grand release of the most anticipated movie Baahubali: The Conclusion aka Baahubali 2, here is an exciting news for the fans of the big-budget entertainer in Kerala. The entire team of the SS Rajamouli directorial is set to visit the South Indian state as part of movie promotions, and their arrival has been scheduled on April 23.

The production house Global United Media, which distributes the epic movie across Kerala, has revealed that Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Rajamouli, and many others will be coming to Kochi on Sunday. Also read: SS Rajamouli Interview

When asked on the details on when and where the team would be meeting the press, a source close to the production house, has told the International Business Times India that more details would be revealed in the coming days as they are yet to finalise the locations.

Meanwhile, on the last working day of Baahubali 2, Rajamouli has said that he is "smiling with joy as well as wincing with pain". "Last working day......hope fully.. What a journey..what an experience..I am both smiling with joy and wincing with pain [sic]," the filmmaker posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, April 18.

The epic movie, which is the sequel of the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning, is one of the most anticipated projects, as the audience are eagerly awaiting to know "why Kattappa killed Baahubali?" in the prequel of Prabhas-starrer. It is set to have a wide release in as many as 6,500 screens across the globe, the highest ever for an Indian movie, on April 28.