The makers of Baahubali: The conclusion (Bahubali 2), starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaa Bhatia, released its Tamil audio album at a press meet held in Chennai on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani‏ took to Twitter to announce the Tamil audio release of Baahubali 2. The director wrote: "Tamil audio release of #Baahubali2 the conclusion in Chennai today at YMCA ground...very excited...." The musician tweeted: "Happy to have Baahubali 2 Tamil audio release on this day at Chennai"

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaa Bhatia, Ramya Krishna and Nassar attended the launch. Lahari Music and T-Series have acquired the music rights of Tamil audio of Baahubali 2 and they released the songs on their official YouTube channel a day before the launch.

Click this video to listen to songs of Baahubali 2

Addressing the media, Tamannaah said Prabhas is an inspiration and the darling of Indian Cinema. Anushka Shetty said Baahubali 2 is ten times better than Baahubali: The Beginning in every aspect. Meanwhile, producer Shobu Yarlagadda thanked Tamil audience for supporting the Baahubali franchise.

Prabhas thanked Tamil audience for supporting Baahubali: The Beginning and said they will enjoy Baahubali 2 as well. He added that he was born in Chennai and assured to do a Tamil movie soon.

SS Rajamouli thanked Tamil audience and media for the success of Baahubali: The Beginning and said he is looking forward to the same support for Baahubali 2. He added that Baahubali 2 has more drama and Anushka will have more screen presence. He also heaped praised on Prabhas.