SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has generated a lot of curiosity after the first instalment went on to create a history at the worldwide box office.

With over a month till the release of the second instalment, people are waiting for the flick to hit screens with bated breathe.

Like lakhs of fans, Sudeep is keenly awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. The Kannada superstar has shared his excitement on Twitter as he wrote, "@ssrajamouli we r excited n impatient till we take our seats for th show sir...[sic]"

Responding to his tweet, SS Rajamouli posted, "@KicchaSudeep YOU tooo.......!!! Btw your tour pics of hebbuli are amazing.. [sic]" Sudeep further added, "Thank u sir n Yessss,,,,,,Me too n my much more impatient daughter only in concern wth B2 ..... Mch love n wshs sir..[sic]"

The upcoming movie is a sequel to blockbuster Baahubali – The Beginning. It is a multilingual project, simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. The budget of the sequels is said to be above Rs250 crore.

The first instalment remains the all-time biggest box office hit in South India. The combined collections of all the versions stand at above Rs600 crore (gross).

Rana Daggubati plays the role of Bhallala Deva in the Telugu version of Baahubali 2. He is the ruler of the Kingdom of Mahishmati. Prabhas plays the title role, while Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are seen as queen Devasena and Avanthika.

It has to be noted that Kiccha Sudeep had done a cameo in the first instalment.

Meanwhile, Sudeep's Hebbuli has done decent business at the Karnataka box office. Despite getting mixed reviews, the film has managed to enjoy good viewership.