Actor Rana Daggubati, who is basking in the glory of the massive success of his recent release Baahubali 2, has apparently rekindled his romance with actress Trisha Krishnan.

Yes! You heard right! It is rumoured that Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan are back together and the speculations are being made after they were spotted together at the 64th Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 South, which was held at the HICC in Hyderabad on June 17. The two were seen having a candid chat sitting side by side at the event. They apparently had great time as they were seen smiling at each other.

The 64th Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 South was a starry and glitzy event as many celebs from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam attended it. Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan grabbed many eyeballs on the occasion. The bosses of Filmfare‏ tweeted a photo of Rana Daggubati and Trisha and wrote: "Awesome twosome! @trishtrashers and @RanaDaggubati catch up at the #JioFilmfareAwards (South)."

Trisha Krishnan won the critics award for best actress at the 64th Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 South for her perofmance in the Tamil movie Kodi. Filmfare tweeted photo featuring the actress receiving the award and wrote: "The pretty @trishtrashers gives her acceptance speech at the #JioFilmfareAwards (South)."

Rana Daggubati starred in Bangalore Naatkal in 2016, but his film was not nominated in any category. The Baahubali star was seen giving away Best Malayalam Actor Award Nivin Pauly. He was also seen dancing with Rakul Preet Sing and Allu Arjun at the event. Filmfare‏ tweeted: "MADNESS! @Rakulpreet makes her friends @RanaDaggubati, @alluarjun and @ReginaCassandra dance with her at the #JioFilmfareAwards (South)."

However, Rana Daggubati has been linked with many actresses in the past, but none of those love affairs turned out to be true. But his relationship with Trisha Krishnan was most talked about subject. The rumours about their hook-up started doing rounds after the two were spotted together on numerous occasions at restaurants, parties and award functions. It was also rumoured that they would tie the knot soon.

Trisha Krishnan put the all speculations by getting engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. However, she called off her engagement in three months and once again spotted with Rana Daggubati on various occasions, which fuelled the speculations about them rekindling romance. But the couple have been keeping it denying the rumours for long, saying that they are just good friends.