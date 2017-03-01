Telegu star Prabhas rose to fame with the huge success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and is now gearing up for the release of its sequel, Baahubali 2: Conclusion. Of late, rumour has it that several Bollywood filmmakers are considering signing up Prabhas in a Hindi film.

However, the truth is that the actor has already made his Bollywood debut in 2014. Prabhas did a cameo in Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha's Action Jackson. Although his role was short, he made his presence felt with his brilliant performance and even shook a leg with Sonakshi in the song, Punjabi Mast. The film, however, did not do well at the box office.

Prabhas has spent over three-and-a-half years working on both the Baahubali films. The first instalment of the film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, millions of movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which will be released on April 28, and stars Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty in lead roles alongside Prabhas.

Recently, Rajamouli shared the motion poster of the movie. He took to his social media page to unveil the poster along with a caption that read: "Motion Poster..... Bhali Bhali Bhali Raa Bhali... Saahore Baahubali.."