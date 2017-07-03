SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Bahubali 2) starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, has set another record. The music video of the song Dandaalayyaa has received two million views in two days.

The Dandaalayyaa song has been written and composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava. Lahari Music, which acquired the audio rights of Baahubali 2, released the lyrical video of this song on March 26 and it became a superhit. It has got 22,217,551 views on YouTube so far. There was a huge demand for the music video of this track.

After seeing the growing demand, Lahari Music released the full music video of the song Dandaalayyaa on its official YouTube channel on July 1. The 5.04-minute video has so far received 2,017,515 views, 44,442 thumbs up (likes), 1,153 thumbs down (dislikes) and 2,070 comments from viewers. These are the highest numbers fetched by the music video of a song from a Telugu film in two days.

Dandaalayyaa from Baahubali 2 has become the best emotional song of 2017. The music video of this track shows Devasena and Amarendra leaving the Mahishmati Palace after they are banished by Rajamatha Sivagami. The two are living happily among the people and Devasena celebrates her baby shower with them.

On other hand, Bhallaladeva learns that people have accepted Amarendra as their king and he sends his man to kill the latter. Kumara Varma, the cousin of Devasena, sees the attacker and makes sure that he does not kill Amarendra. This song is crucial and helps the director narrate a lengthy part of the story in just five minutes. It is a visual treat and is sure to strike a chord with viewers.

All the songs of Baahubali 2 have become chartbusters, and among them Hamsa Naava is the most popular track, having crossed 42 million views. This soundtrack features a fantasy world and has a lot of special effects. Now the release of its music video is being eagerly awaited.