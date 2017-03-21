Director SS Rajamouli has revealed that his most-awaited movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati will be released in IMAX format in IMAX theatres.

Baahubali 2 is set to be released in a record number of cinema halls across the world on April 28. SS Rajamouli tweeted on Tuesday (March 21): "One of the reasons Baahubali franchise got the attention of the viewers is, the scale & grandeur with which we designed & created each part. very excited that #Baahubali2 will release in @IMAX format, which enhances the hugeness & the spirit of Baahubali.."

Baahubali 2 is set to become the third Indian movie to be released in IMAX format after Dhoom 3 and Life of Pi. In a statement to an international magazine, SS Rajamouli said earlier that the release of the second instalment in the Baahuali film series in Imax format will offer great experience to film-goers.

"A major factor for the wide appeal of the 'Baahubali' films is the scale and immersive nature wiTh which we designed and filmed them. So it is very exciting that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released in the Imax format, which best showcases this and gives the viewer a great experience," Variety quoted SS Rajamouli's statement.

Baahubali: The Beginning starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, has become a blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. Its massive success has generated a huge hype for its sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Especially, its abrupt ending that has left a million-dollar question – Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? – has created lot of curiosity about the second instalment.

There are massive expectations from Baahubali 2, which made its theatrical, music and satellite rights sell at record prices. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to live up to the expectations and its release in IMAX format is one of their efforts in that direction.