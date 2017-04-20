Director SS Rajamouli has made an emotional plea to all those who are trying to stall the release of his magnum opus Baahubali 2 in Karnataka. The filmmaker has reiterated in the video posted on his Twitter account that they have nothing to do with Sathyaraj's comments and requests not to target their film for his speech.

Here is the Video fo Sathyaraj's 9-year old Speech

SS Rajamouli has opted to speak in his Kannada in the clip. The director tries to convey that they were not aware of the issue till they saw the controversial clip a month ago. "I understand that Sathyaraj's comments have hurt many of you, but it is his views on the issue and we have nothing to do with his stand" the filmmaker tells in the clip.

He adds, "He made this speech nine years ago and many movies of him have released in these years. In fact, Baahubali was also released in Karnataka without any trouble. I request to show the same love and affection towards the second part of the film."

The director went on to say that Sathyaraj is neither the director nor the producer of the film. He is just one of the characters in Baahubali 2. " He will lose nothing. It is unfair to turn his anger upon on us," SS Rajamouli claims.

"I have spoken to Sathyaraj about the issue and explained him about the situation. We are helpless and cannot do anything above this. I request people not to drag us into the issue in which we are nowhere involved," he ends. The video of his plea can be viewed below:

An appeal to all the Kannada friends... pic.twitter.com/5rJWMixnZF — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 20, 2017

Sathyaraj, at the heights of Cauvery protest in 2008, had apparently slammed Kannada activist Vatal Nagraj and had mocked Kannadigas. This clip went viral in the recent years and now created a roadblock for the release of Baahubali 2.

The pro-Kannada groups have now demanding an apology from Sathyaraj's speech for the trouble-free release of Baahubali 2. They have also called for Bengaluru bandh on 28 April if he fails to give an apology.