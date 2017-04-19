The uncertainty over Baahubali 2's release has loomed large after Kannada groups decided to display a united fight against the multilingual movie. Now, Praveen Shetty, the chief of Kannada Rakshana Vedike, has stated that there would not be any compromise and an apology from Sathyaraj aka Kattappa is the only way forward to solve the issue.

In a Facebook live streaming, Praveen Shetty has cleared the rumours pertaining to actor-turned-politician Ambareesh intervening to solve the issue. "There are speculations that the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce and some others have calm down the situation. But it is not true. Our fight will continue till Sathyaraj apologises for his hate speech," he said.

"I heard SS Rajamouli claiming in an interview that Sathyaraj is not a person who can hurt anyone. And, the speech was made nine years ago and why trouble their film. How shamefully he tries to convince us that the mistake was committed many years ago. What if the cops choose to let go a culprit for his past crime," he added.

Praveen Shetty clearly points out that their fight was not against Telugities or Andhra Pradesh, but against Sathyaraj. He adds, "Let the government intervene and send us to jail, but nothing will prevent us from stopping the film's release."

The Kannada activist further says that they came across Sathyaraj's clip only during the Cauvery protest. "It is the matter of pride to us. Let this become a lesson for those speak ill against Kannadigas," he continues. Praveen Shetty concluded by saying that exhibitors are with them and they are not responsible for unforeseen incidents if any multiplex tries to screen Baahubali 2 on April 28.

Around 1,500 Kannada organisations have extended their support to the call for ban on Baahubali 2.

Sathyaraj had made a speech against Kannadigas during a Cauvery protest organised by Nadigar Sangam in 2008. He had apparently mocked Karnataka and Vatal Nagaraj, the video of which can be seen below.