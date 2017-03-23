Director SS Rajamouli's team is reportedly erecting a huge set of Mahishmati Kingdom for the pre-release function of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2).

The music lovers across the globe are eagerly waiting for the songs of Baahubali 2. We recently reported that the makers had planned to hold a grand audio launch function at the Ramoji Film City on March 26. SS Rajamouli is already busy with preparations for the event and is also heavily involved in erecting a big set for the same.

The audio album will be released at the pre-release function on March 26. Many celebs from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi are expected to attend the function, which is set to be the biggest filmy event of 2017.

MM Keeravani has composed the music for Baahubali 2 and the makers are tightlipped on the details of singers and lyricists. Lahari Recording Company, which paid Rs 1.5 crore for the music rights of the first instalment, has acquired the audio rights of Baahubali 2 for a whopping price of Rs 4.5 crore.