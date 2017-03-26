The makers of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have planned to live stream its pre-release function in 360° on YouTube.

The pre-release function of Baahubali 2 is held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad at 6.30 pm on Sunday, March 26. The producers of the film have shelled out a hefty sum for the grand arrangements of this event. They have erected a special set of Mahishmati Kingdom for the function, which is expected to be attended by many leading stars from Indian cinema.

The live streaming of filmy events on YouTube is usual in the Telugu film industry. Now, the makers of Baahubali 2 decided to take it to the next level and webcast its pre-release event in 360°. They have teamed up with Radeon for the 360° live streaming on the official YouTube channel of Baahubali. SS Rajamouli posted the link to its webcast and confirmed the news on his Facebook account.

The Facebook post of SS Rajamouli read: "Baahubali Pre Release Event on March 26th, in Hyderabad. Telugu audio will be in stores on the same day.. Along with the regular live stream, for the 1st time,we are streaming the pre release event in 360° with 4K resolution to give the audiences at home the best viewing experience! The 360° live stream will start at 6:30pm on March 26th on pro radeon."

The makers have released the audio album of Baahubali 2 composed by MM Keeravani on Saturday. All the songs of the movie will be unleashed on YouTube channel of Lahari Recording Company. SS Rajamouli posted on his Facebook page: "The Pre-Release event of Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion is today!! Music will be available tonight, online! #Baahubali2PreReleaseEvent"

Baahubali: The Conclusion is an epic historical fiction film and it is the sequel to 2015's blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banner Arka Media Works and it features Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The film will be released on April 24.