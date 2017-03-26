The pre-release event of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) is being held at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The makers have made grand arrangements for the function, which begins at 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Baahubali 2, which is one of the most-awaited Indian films of 2017, is scheduled to be released on April 28. The makers have already kick-started its publicity works. The audio launch function is a part of promotion of film, but following the footsteps of Allu Aravind, producer Shobu Yarlagadda released its audio album without a function and plans to hold a pre-release function as part of its promotion.

Shobu Yarlagadda has erected a special set of Mahishmati Kingdom for the pre-release function of Baahubali 2. The producers have spent a hefty sum on the arrangements for the event. The makers kept posting the photos and video feature arrangements. They tweeted: "Setting up for a great night ahead! #Baahubali2PreReleaseEvent. Just a few hours for the #Baahubali2PreReleaseEvent to start!"

Just a few hours for the #Baahubali2PreReleaseEvent to start! pic.twitter.com/tucm5lBt5n — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) March 26, 2017

Actor Nani will be hosting this pre-release event of Baahubali 2, which is being held on a never-seen-before scale. Several leading celebs are attending this event, but the makers have kept the high profile guest-list under wraps. Thousands of fans will also witness this spectacular historic function.

The audience can also watch the event live on Maa TV, NTV and TV9. The function will be webcast in 360° on the official YouTube channel of Baahubali and the producers are using virtual reality technology for its live streaming. SS Rajamouli tweeted: "Along with the regular live stream, for the 1st time, we are streaming the pre-release event in 360° with 4K res to give the best experience."

Stay locked to this page to see celebs photos, video and speeches at the pre-release event of Baahubali.