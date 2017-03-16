The trailer of the magnum-opus movie Baahubali 2 aka Baahubali: The Conclusion was one of the most awaited videos in Indian cinema. Though the makers had announced that the trailer of the multi-lingual movie will have a grand release online on Thursday, March 16, the Tamil trailer has was leaked online on early Thursday morning itself.

After the trailer was leaked online, production house Global United Media, which releases the Malayalam version of the Prabhas-starrer, released the trailer on YouTube at 9 am on Thursday.

The trailer, with its stunning cinematography, is sure to be a visual treat for the audience, and the audience will finally get an answer to the most asked question "Why Katappa killed Baahubali?" The scene in which Kattapa killed Baahubali, seen in the first instalment of the SS Rajamouli-directorial, is also seen in the two-minute-20 second video.

Baahubali 2, which also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on April 28.

Watch the Malayalam version trailer of Baahubali 2 here: