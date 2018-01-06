The list of honours and accolades for Baahubali 2 is growing as big as its box office collection. From winning awards to getting listed on reputed websites, the film has innumerable achievements to its credit. Now, the SS Rajamouli creation has added one more feather to its cap.
The magnum opus has found a place in Wikipedia's annual Top 50 Report – 2017, which is an achievement for Indian cinema. Baahubali 2 has been ranked the 11th-most-viewed topic.
"Deaths in 2017 (full list)" topped the list with 37,387,010 views. US President Donald Trump's page was in the second place, amassing 29,644,764 hits. Elizabeth II (19,290,956), Game of Thrones - Season 7 (18,792,746) and Meghan Markle (16,944,130) are in the next three positions.
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 garnered 14,607,282 views and is the only film from India to make it to the list. However, there are topics like List of Bollywood films of 2017 (7th), List of highest-grossing Indian films (14th) and India (28th) related to the country in the list.
Here, we bring you the complete list with views count:
|Rank
|Topic
|Views
|1
|Deaths in 2017
(full list)
|37,387,010
|2
|Donald Trump
|29,644,764
|3
|Elizabeth II
|19,290,956
|4
|Game of Thrones (season 7)
|18,792,746
|5
|Meghan Markle
|16,944,130
|6
|Game of Thrones
|16,833,302
|7
|List of Bollywood films of 2017
|16,391,427
|8
|United States
|15,763,915
|9
|Bitcoin
|15,026,561
|10
|13 Reasons Why
|14,934,202
|11
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|14,607,282
|12
|It (2017 film)
|14,539,123
|13
|Queen Victoria
|14,164,451
|14
|List of highest-grossing Indian films
|14,091,348
|15
|Gal Gadot
|14,034,958
|16
|Logan (film)
|14,030,384
|17
|Riverdale (2017 TV series)
|13,360,398
|18
|2017 in film
|13,298,613
|19
|Stranger Things
|13,132,129
|20
|Wonder Woman (2017 film)
|13,062,375
|21
|Dwayne Johnson
|12,444,987
|22
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|12,442,644
|23
|Justice League (film)
|12,048,341
|24
|Elon Musk
|11,968,362
|25
|11,851,106
|26
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|11,640,221
|27
|Get Out (film)
|11,618,096
|28
|India
|11,571,438
|29
|Millennials
|11,462,874
|30
|Barack Obama
|11,421,965
|31
|YouTube
|11,322,747
|32
|O. J. Simpson
|11,301,016
|33
|Conor McGregor
|11,265,283
|34
|Charles Manson
|11,131,106
|35
|Ed Sheeran
|11,010,941
|36
|Melania Trump
|10,788,288
|37
|Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon
|10,758,796
|38
|Split (2016 American film)
|10,483,770
|39
|Thor: Ragnarok
|10,443,757
|40
|Floyd Mayweather Jr.
|10,432,043
|41
|Pablo Escobar
|10,422,263
|42
|World War II
|10,347,358
|43
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|10,289,999
|44
|Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
|10,217,057
|45
|Star Wars
|10,196,172
|46
|Ariana Grande
|10,100,281
|47
|Dunkirk (2017 film)
|9,987,866
|48
|Adolf Hitler
|9,872,486
|49
|9,829,170
|50
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|9,771,127
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is a two-part series of films that starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia. The second part minted over Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office.