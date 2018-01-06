The list of honours and accolades for Baahubali 2 is growing as big as its box office collection. From winning awards to getting listed on reputed websites, the film has innumerable achievements to its credit. Now, the SS Rajamouli creation has added one more feather to its cap.

The magnum opus has found a place in Wikipedia's annual Top 50 Report – 2017, which is an achievement for Indian cinema. Baahubali 2 has been ranked the 11th-most-viewed topic.

"Deaths in 2017 (full list)" topped the list with 37,387,010 views. US President Donald Trump's page was in the second place, amassing 29,644,764 hits. Elizabeth II (19,290,956), Game of Thrones - Season 7 (18,792,746) and Meghan Markle (16,944,130) are in the next three positions.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 garnered 14,607,282 views and is the only film from India to make it to the list. However, there are topics like List of Bollywood films of 2017 (7th), List of highest-grossing Indian films (14th) and India (28th) related to the country in the list.

Here, we bring you the complete list with views count:

Rank Topic Views 1 Deaths in 2017

(full list) 37,387,010 2 Donald Trump 29,644,764 3 Elizabeth II 19,290,956 4 Game of Thrones (season 7) 18,792,746 5 Meghan Markle 16,944,130 6 Game of Thrones 16,833,302 7 List of Bollywood films of 2017 16,391,427 8 United States 15,763,915 9 Bitcoin 15,026,561 10 13 Reasons Why 14,934,202 11 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 14,607,282 12 It (2017 film) 14,539,123 13 Queen Victoria 14,164,451 14 List of highest-grossing Indian films 14,091,348 15 Gal Gadot 14,034,958 16 Logan (film) 14,030,384 17 Riverdale (2017 TV series) 13,360,398 18 2017 in film 13,298,613 19 Stranger Things 13,132,129 20 Wonder Woman (2017 film) 13,062,375 21 Dwayne Johnson 12,444,987 22 Star Wars: The Last Jedi 12,442,644 23 Justice League (film) 12,048,341 24 Elon Musk 11,968,362 25 Facebook 11,851,106 26 Cristiano Ronaldo 11,640,221 27 Get Out (film) 11,618,096 28 India 11,571,438 29 Millennials 11,462,874 30 Barack Obama 11,421,965 31 YouTube 11,322,747 32 O. J. Simpson 11,301,016 33 Conor McGregor 11,265,283 34 Charles Manson 11,131,106 35 Ed Sheeran 11,010,941 36 Melania Trump 10,788,288 37 Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon 10,758,796 38 Split (2016 American film) 10,483,770 39 Thor: Ragnarok 10,443,757 40 Floyd Mayweather Jr. 10,432,043 41 Pablo Escobar 10,422,263 42 World War II 10,347,358 43 Spider-Man: Homecoming 10,289,999 44 Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh 10,217,057 45 Star Wars 10,196,172 46 Ariana Grande 10,100,281 47 Dunkirk (2017 film) 9,987,866 48 Adolf Hitler 9,872,486 49 Google 9,829,170 50 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 9,771,127

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali is a two-part series of films that starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia. The second part minted over Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office.