People are eagerly waiting for the day Baahubali (Bahubali) fame Prabhas will appear in a Bollywood movie. The wait might get over soon as the recent buzz suggests the superstar has entered a three-movie deal with Karan Johar.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions distributed Baahubali part 1 & 2 in Hindi. He recently hosted a party at his residence and Prabhas was part of it. The rumours of a new movie with Karan have been doing the rounds for a long time.

However, a recent report suggested Prabhas has sealed a three movie deal and Karan has offered him a huge salary. Prabhas has reportedly increased his remuneration for his upcoming movies after the mammoth success of Baahubali 2.

It will be interesting to see Prabhas in Bollywood movies. He, in fact, is learning Hindi to expand his scope. The actor will be seen next in Saaho and he might star opposite Anushka Shetty.

Prabhas' presence at Karan's party surprised everyone. He joined Rana Daggubati, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and many other B-Town celebs at the bash. A picture from the party went viral where Varun was seen enacting the "Katappa killed Baahubali" moment with Prabhas.

Arjun and Varun were purportedly addressing Prabhas as 'Sir' during the party and when he asked them to call him by name, the duo said: "You are Baahubali. How can we call you by name?"

Watch Rana Daggubati's interview: