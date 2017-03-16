Here is some bitter news for Baahubali fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The distributors of director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion are reportedly planning to hike ticket prices to Rs 200.

Currently, the ticket prices for Telugu movies range between Rs 60 to Rs 125 both in single screens and multiplexes. But the buzz in social media is that the distributors are considering hiking ticket prices in both the states. Andhra Box Office tweeted: "The Distributors of #BaahubaliTheConclusion in Andhra districts are 'planning' to hike Ticket Prices to 200/- for its opening week."

A source close to Baahubali 2 team admitted that the distributors have plans, but they have not anything finalised yet. "Some distributors are planning to put the proposal but not yet finalised. All the distributors need to agree to put the proposal. Then the governments in both the states will think about it and take calls," the source said.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is a sequel to blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Beginning. The first instalment in the Baahubali film series had earned Rs 66.05 crore from the sale of theatrical rights for the Telugu speaking states. The movie reportedly earned Rs 113.75 crore for the distributors of these regions.

The huge success of Baahubali: The Beginning had created huge demands for distribution rights of the sequel. After seeing the hype, the makers have hiked prices of the theatrical rights of areas and have reportedly sealed the deals for both the areas. If we are to go by the reports, Baahubali 2 has earned Rs 130 crore from the sale of its rights for both the Telugu speaking states.

It is a great deal for Telugu films to do a business of Rs 130 crore in these two states. Hence, the distributors are serious about increasing the ticket prices for Baahubali 2, which is slated to hit the screens on April 28. It should be seen whether the governments in both the states approve the proposal or not.