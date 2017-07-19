Director SS Rajamouli is gearing up to announce his next project months after the release of his magnum opus Baahubali 2: The conclusion and he is said to be casting Sridevi alongside Mohanlal.

Post the release of Baahubali 2, lead actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia have gone busy the shooting of their next projects. But SS Rajamouli has apparently taken a long break and his fans have been desperately waiting to know about his next directorial venture.

Several rumours are doing rounds about SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie and his name has been linked with some big-ticket movies. One of those projects feature Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and it is creating ripples in the media for a long time. Now, speculations are being made about its cast and crew.

The latest buzz is that SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie belongs to the fantasy genre. Set in the current times, the movie deals with real life struggles and situations. If we are to go by the sources from the industry, the director has approached yesteryear actress Sridevi for an important role in his yet to be titled movie. If all goes well she will be seen alongside Mohanlal in this film.

But the news is coming as a big surprise for many in the Telugu film industry, as SS Rajamouli and Sridevi recently exchanged bitter words. During the promotions of Baahubali2, the director had revealed that he had approached Sridevi for the role of Rajmata Shivagami, before Ramya Krishnan, but he could not cast her due to has starry demands.

"After hearing series of wishes from her (Sridevi), our team got fed up. We also thought that it would be above our budget to meet her demands. Then we approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself fantastic and we now feel, we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film," he had said.

His comment did not go well with Sridevi, who blasted him during the promotion of Mom. "I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person. I was very happy to (have got a chance to) work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad. People would have sent me packing if I was like that. I don't know if the producer wrongly told Rajamouli that I made all these demands but it is not in good taste to speak like this," she said in an interview.

In a recent interview, SS Rajamouli had regretted over speaking about Sridevi."I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake. And I regret it. I have huge respect for Srideviji as a flag-bearer of the southern film industries in Mumbai for many years. I wish her all the best. And I wish Mom a big success as the trailer looks very intriguing and promising," he said.