Baahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli kick-started the advance booking of actor Nani's upcoming Telugu movie Ninnu Kori at its grand pre-release function held in Hyderabad on Thursday, June 29.

Soon after watching its theatrical trailer, SS Rajamouli had recently evinced his interest in watching Ninnu Kori on the first day of its release. The Baahubali creator had tweeted on June 17: "Ninnu Kori trailer has "I want to watch it FDFS" painted all over it. @NameisNani is in top form."

SS Rajamouli's comment had thrilled the makers of Ninnu Kori, who decided to invite him as the chief guest at the pre-release event of the movie. The director, who has taken a break after the release of Baahubali 2, agreed to attend the promotional event of the film, which also witnessed the presence of other celebs from the Telugu film industry.

SS Rajamouli unveiled the first ticket of Ninnu Kori at its pre-release function. Producer DVV Danayya, owner of the banner DVV Entertainments, tweeted the photos featuring the director releasing the ticket and wrote: "For The First Time Ever @ssrajamouli Garu Launches First Day First Show Ticket of #NinnuKori Movie!!"

Ninnu Kori is a romantic entertainer which is written and directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana. Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadi Pinisetty are playing the lead roles, while Murali Sharma, Tanikella Bharani and Balireddy Pruthviraj appear in important roles in the film which is set to hit the screens on July 7.

Ninnu Kori has four melodious songs composed by Gopi Sunder. Mango Music has acquired its audio rights and brought the album to the market. The audio album was official launched at the pre-release function of the movie. Herer is the video of the live streaming of the event.