SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 are among the five films chosen from the Indian mainstream cinema to be screened at the "Indian Panorama" section of the 48th International Film Festival of India, to be held from November 20-28 in Goa.

Indian Panorama is the section under which several Indian language films (feature/non-feature) are shown every year at the festival.

In the 'feature-length films' category, a total of 26 films have been selected for screening including five from the mainstream cinema.

Baahubali's official Twitter handle took to Twitter to share the news with their fans and wrote, "#Baahubali2 - Conclusion has been selected for the screening in the Indian Panorama - Feature Films Category for @IFFIGoa 2017. "

#Baahubali2 - Conclusion has been selected for the screening in the Indian Panorama - Feature Films Category for @IFFIGoa 2017. ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/ypG4VvNdOx — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) November 10, 2017

"The opening film of the feature film section of Indian Panaroma is Pihu which has been directed by Vinod Kapri," said a statement from the Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

'#Newton' & '#Baahubali2 : The Conclusion' are among 26 films selected for Indian Panorama Section of 48th #IFFI. Festival to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. Pihu to open feature film category of Indian Panorama Section; 16 films figure in non-feature film category. pic.twitter.com/YDbP60T2bW — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 10, 2017

The 2016 National Award-winning "Kaasav", directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Sukthankar, has automatically found an entry in the list, as per the India Panorama 2017 Regulations, the statement said.

Most films are from Marathi (nine), followed by Hindi (six), including the widely acclaimed "Newton" which is also the official entry from India for the Oscars.

A separate list of non-feature length films was also announced under which 16 films will be shown, including the National Award-winning "Fireflies in the Abyss" directed by Chandrasekhar Reddy.

(With IANS Inputs)