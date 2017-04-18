Director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) has completed the formalities of the censor board, but the makers of the movie have reportedly kept the news intentionally under wraps.

The producers of Baahubali 2 reportedly held a special screening of the film for the officials of the censor board on Monday (April 17) evening. The board has issued U/A certificate for the film without any suggestion for cut or mute. Its runtime is said to be 167 minutes. The film unit, which is known for creating a buzz on the social media, has remained silent and decided to keep the news about its censor under wraps.

Reports suggest that the makers of Baahubali 2 have intentionally remained silent on the news. This act is said to be avoid leaking of anything from special screening. 'Why Katappa killed Baahubali?' is the most discussed topic and it has created lot of curiosity about the second instalment. Hence, the producers have reportedly requested the members of the censor board not to discuss about it or other stuff.

The Baahubali team is officially wrapping up the production of the movie on Tuesday (April 18) and the members of the unit are both happy and sad over it. Director SS Rajamouli tweeted this morning: Last working day......hope fully.. What a journey..what an experience.. I am both smiling with joy and wincing with pain..

The producers have already finalised almost all the deals for the sale of the theatrical, music, satellite and other rights of Baahubali 2. Recently, they kickstarted its promotion and now, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and others are busy with the publicity of the movie, which is scheduled to be released in cinema halls around the world on April 28.