The box office battle between SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal is not over yet. The Prabhas starrer has one final opportunity to beat the record of Aamir Khan's film to become the all-time highest grossing Indian movie as the movie is gearing up for China release.

After a long delay, there is some information on the China release of Baahubali 2. The movie has been certified by the censor board in China. Hollywood's Variety website has reported that EStars Media will release the movie in the country.

However, the release date is yet to be finalized. As per the website, the first installment had earned Rs 7.30 crore in the China market, which is far lesser than some of the recent movies like Dangal, Bhajarangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar had earned.

All-time highest grossing Indian film

Dangal currently holds the record of all-time highest grossing Indian movie by minting Rs 1,864 crore. The Aamir Khan starrer pushed Baahubali 2 to the second place after releasing in China. The Bollywood movie minted Rs 1,200 crore in the China market alone.

SS Rajamouli's creation has earned Rs 1,713.59 from the worldwide box office. It now requires Rs about Rs 150 crore to beat the record of Dangal to become the all-time highest grossing Indian movie. Moreover, the multilingual project has the golden opportunity to become the first Indian movie to breach Rs 2,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The collection of the first installment of Baahubali was no match to Dangal. Hence, the Prabhas starrer has to come up with an extraordinary performance to displace the record of Aamir Khan's movie.

Chinese policy

To encourage local content, the Chinese government restricts the release of foreign movies to 34 films per year, of which almost 90 percent are Hollywood films. However, the trend seems to be changing as the Indian movies are making inroads into the market.